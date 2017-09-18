Ogletown-based Integrity Staffing celebrates 20th anniversary

Integrity Staffing Solutions marked its 20thanniversary.

Revenues at the company based near Newark now total half a billion dollars a year, making it one of the largest privately held companies in Delaware.

To commemorate the milestone, Integrity Staffing will embark on a ‘Giving Back’ campaign on the anniversary of the company’s founding. Integrity Staffing will award over $100,000 to its associates, staff members, and community partners across the United States:

“Looking back on the last 20 years, I could not be prouder of our team,” said Todd Bavol, Integrity Staffing Solutions’ co-founder, and CEO. “Our dedicated staff and associates are the cornerstone of our success and have been a critical part of our growth over the years. In honor of our 20thanniversary, we want to give back to the people and the communities who have made our success possible.”

What began as a staff of three has grown into a fast-growing staffing firmthat specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment for a variety of online retail, light industrial, administrative, and professional companies across the country.

Integrity began operating in the state of Delaware in September of 1997, and placed and employed more than 5,000 individuals in the Delaware last year.

Below are some quick facts on Integrity:

The company currently serves 225+clients, including, Amazon, Aetna, AARP, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Pepco.

The company grew from less than $1 million a year in the first year to $500 million.

Integrity has 100locations in more than 20 states.

Integrity has more than 350 full-time staff members around the nation.

Integrity is the 11thlargest industrial staffing firm and the 26thlargest overall staffing firm in the U.S.

In addition to its headquarters in the Ogletown area south of Newark, Integrity operates an Opportunity Center for job-seekers at the Fox Run Shopping Center, off Route 40 in Bear.

The company’s social media posts promote opportunities at Amazon, which has centers in New Castle and Middletown and is opening a site west of Newark in Perryville, MD.

