New York Giants co-owner, hotel executive to speak at UD

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

Jonathan Tisch will visit the University of Delaware and share his knowledge that came from his years as chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co, as co-owner of the New York Giants, and as chairman emeritus of the United States Travel Association.

Tisch’s presentation, “The Power of We: Lessons for the Hospitality Industry and Life,” will be this year’s installment of the Chaplin Tyler Executive Leadership Lecture Series in UD’sAlfred Lerner College of Business and Economics.

Theeventwill start at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 in room 115 of Purnell Hall.

TheChaplin Tyler Executive Leadership Lecture Seriesbrings leaders from the business, non-profit and government sectors to the University of Delaware campus to share their experiences and insights with students, faculty and the business community.

Advertisement

Several times each year, the Lerner College’s Graduate and Executive Programs office invites these leaders to spend a day engaging in an open exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Tyler was a long-time supporter and benefactor of the University of Delaware who donated millions of dollars to the institution.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleShawe files suit in federal court as flurry of litigation continues in TransPerfect sale case
Next articleBiden Institute to hold event on changing world of work
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement