New York Giants co-owner, hotel executive to speak at UD

Jonathan Tisch will visit the University of Delaware and share his knowledge that came from his years as chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co, as co-owner of the New York Giants, and as chairman emeritus of the United States Travel Association.

Tisch’s presentation, “The Power of We: Lessons for the Hospitality Industry and Life,” will be this year’s installment of the Chaplin Tyler Executive Leadership Lecture Series in UD’sAlfred Lerner College of Business and Economics.

Theeventwill start at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 in room 115 of Purnell Hall.

TheChaplin Tyler Executive Leadership Lecture Seriesbrings leaders from the business, non-profit and government sectors to the University of Delaware campus to share their experiences and insights with students, faculty and the business community.

Several times each year, the Lerner College’s Graduate and Executive Programs office invites these leaders to spend a day engaging in an open exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Tyler was a long-time supporter and benefactor of the University of Delaware who donated millions of dollars to the institution.

