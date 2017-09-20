News Journal staff cuts continue with police and Phillies reporter reportedly getting walking papers

The News Journal has reportedly laid off reporters and left other positions unfilled as it wrestles with cost and turnover issues in a tough environment for newspapers.

Reportedly laid off were the night police reporter and the Phillies beat writer.

News Journal Executive Editor and Vice President David Ledford did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Also departing is corporate business reporter Jeff Mordock, who will join the Washington Times. Mordock’s position will reportedly not be filled, leaving the state’s largest newspaper with one business reporter.

Jeff Neiburg, who worked for the NJ’s sister paper, The Daily Times in Salisbury, MD will becomethe business reporter, with former NJ business reporter Scott Goss taking over statehouse duties.

The key position of business editor was eliminated a few years ago in a moved imposed by parent Gannett Co.

The newspaper has also seen turnover in recent months, a reflection of the lower pay and younger staffs that is part of the newspaper scene these days.

The reporting vacancies left by the death of Sussex County environmental reporter Molly Murray and the departure of courts reporter Jessica Reyes, have not been filled.

Long gone are most of the household names that took buyouts. Long-time feature writers Patricia Talorico and Ryan Cormier have stayed put.

In a related development, those turning to the daily USA Today section in the Gannett papers in Delmarva may have noticed that the number of pages has thinned. The non-sports USA Today pages total a paltry four except on Sunday.

It could be a seasonal matter or evidence that the strategy of luring national advertisers has faltered.

The USA Today mini-section is part of an overhaul of Gannett papers in an attempt to brand the flagship with local papers.

The newspaper industry has continued to see a double-digit decline in print advertising revenue with slow growth in less lucrative digital revenue. The cuts continue to raise concerns about the ability of newspapers to serve in their traditional watchdog role.

