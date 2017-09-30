Memories of the multimedia days

Good morning – News that WHYY sold its studio space in downtown Wilmington brought back some nice memories. (See story elsewhere in this newsletter).

As a monthly business journal, the Delaware Business Ledger had only one chance a month to make an impression in a crowded media market with a News Journal that at one point had half-dozen business reporters and an editor. That number is now to one or two.

This is why the Ledger embraced the Internet in the late 1990s. When WILM came calling, I quickly agreed to a one-minute daily business report that lasted for several years.

A few years later, WHYY and Delaware Tonight newscast producer Micheline Boudreau asked if I could provide content for their newscast.

I agreed, and before long I realized that breaking the business news was the way to go, with some of the content making its way into the print piece.

From time to time, I would appear on Delaware Tonight and give a quick run-down on a business issue at WHYY’s downtown studio.

I was surprised by the response I received from both the WHYY and WILM work. One person told me she knew she was on time for work if my WILM morning drive segment was heard near a certain intersection.

But the digital Grinch was waiting in the wings. Both WHYY and WILM changed directions as did the Business Ledger.

WHYY shifted to an online site and a weekly TV magazine for Delaware. (Delaware Business Now serves as a contributor to Newsworks, WHYY’s digital news operation).

WILM was sold and I was fired from the no-pay post by a long-departed morning drive host at new owner ClearChannel, now iHeart.

The Business Ledger folded in 2010 under an owner who bought the company for little or no money down at a time when print advertising revenues were plummeting.

But as the kids say, it was all good. The exposure to electronic and digital media shook me out of a print-centric mindset and set the stage for the best years yet.

Your thoughts, news tips, and ideas are always appreciated.

