Leisure Fitness stores to change to Johnson Fitness name

Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. announced that the company is rebranding 100 retail locations in the U.S. to Johnson Fitness and Wellness.

The rebranding aligns all of Johnson Health Tech’s retail stores under a unified, brand.

The name change impacts Leisure Fitness, a small fitness equipment chain that got its start in Delaware and later went into bankruptcy proceedings. Johnson later acquired the company.

“Johnson Fitness and Wellness is much more than a fitness equipment retailer,” said Bob Zande, president of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. “We aim to elevate the home fitness experience by offering a complete wellness solution, ensuring consumers find the right equipment, are confident using it and have the support needed to achieve their wellness goals.”

“Customers today want a store that offers both a wide range of affordable and quality home fitness equipment options, as well as an experienced staff of fitness consultants who can help identify and understand their unique, individual fitness needs and goals,” said Mike Olson, executive vice president of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. “Unifying our retail stores under one brand allows us to reach more people in a new way – as a wellness partner, rather than just an equipment supplier.”

The store rebranding process will be completed over the next two months.

For more information about Johnson Fitness and Wellness, visit www.johnsonfitness.com.

Headquartered in Cottage Grove, Wis., Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. is the largest specialty fitness retailer in North America, with 100 stores

