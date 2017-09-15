Kalmar Nyckel to mark 20th anniversary on Sunday

On September 28th, 1997, the efforts of Delaware volunteers, philanthropists, and community leaders led to the launch of Kalmar Nyckel, a re-creation of the Tall Ship that brought settlers to the New World in 1638.

Twenty years later, the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation will bring many of those involved back together for a day of family fun and remembrance.

On Sunday, September 17th from 12-5 PM, the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation will host the celebration, with family activities, tours of the ship and adjacent Copeland Maritime Center, commemorative speeches by some of those originally responsible for the ship’s launch, and even birthday cake slices for those in attendance.

Additionally, those most responsible for the ship’s launch, such as United States Senator Tom Carper, will recount the community effort that was required.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be able to host such a joyous event on the 17th,” stted Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Executive Director Cathy Parsells. “It represents the culmination of what truly was a community effort, and would not have been possible without the help of so many throughout the state. We have grown so much in the past 20 years. This is a great opportunity to celebrate that growth, as well as showcase our beautiful ship”

The Kalmar Nyckel’s 20th Anniversary Celebration is free to the public from 12-5 p.m. At 10:00 a.m., the event will get under way with a Champagne Sail down the Christina River. Tickets for the Champagne Sail are $60.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s Capstone event, the King Neptune Gala, will be held the following Saturday, September 23 at 6 p.m.

The 10th annual gala will celebrate the ship’s 20th anniversary and honor Gerret Copeland with this year’s King Neptune Award. Guests will sample fare from local restaurateurs, as well as a specialty ship-themed cake from renowned designer Desserts by Dana. Live music and dancing highlight the evening.

In addition, the Kalmar Nyckel offers public sails from her shipyard in Wilmington and limited sails from Historic New Castle’s new Public Dock.

For tickets and more information about specific times and events, visit www.kalmarnyckel.org or contact the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation office at (302) 429-7447.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

