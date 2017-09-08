Iron Hill to again celebrate Oktobrfest

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will once again celebrate Oktoberfest with a special menu of German-inspired favorites and new classics, along with the annual release of their Oktoberfest Lager beer. The promotion begins late this month.
German dishes will include:
- Apfel und Butternut-Kurbis Suppe, butternut squash soup with spiced crème fraiche
- Oktoberfest Egg Rolls, with bratwurst, sauerkraut, cheddar, green onion, beer mustard sauce
- Pommes Jager, house-cut fries with Gruyere, smoked bacon and mushroom gravy, with the option to add a fried egg
- Lachs, mustard-crusted salmon with scallion smashed Yukon gold potatoes, buttery asparagus spears, and roasted mushroom sauce
- Schlachtplatte, grilled butcher’s plate with cheddar bratwurst, kielbasa, marinated pork loin, German-style potato salad, bacon-Vienna Red Lager kraut and beer mustard sauce
- Schwabischer Rostbraten, pan-seared NY strip steak with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, haricots verts, crispy onion rings and red wine-onion gravy
- Huhner Schnitzel, pan-fried chicken cutlets with haricots verts and almonds, buttered egg noodles and lemon-herb sauce
- Apfel-Rosinen Brotpudding, warm apple-raisin bread pudding with rum sauce and vanilla ice cream.
Iron Hill has Delaware locations in Wilmington and Newark. A location in Rehoboth Beach is coming next year.
