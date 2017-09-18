Immediato’s in Middletown to close its doors and focus on catering business

A Main Street restaurant in Middletown will close its doors and focus on its catering business.

In a Facebook Post, Immediato’s stated that “life changes” that include the youngest son going off to college and the oldest son in his third year contributed to a decision to not renew the lease and sell the building.

“Our mail focus will be Immediato’s Catering from this point. As hard as this decision has been we are very happy that we will still be offering our catering services for all of your party needs,” the post stated.

The restaurant will offer its final menu as a buffet on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 5 p.m. Reservations are required.

The restaurant is owned Tony Immediato, a member of the family that operated the Three Little Bakers dinner theater and golf course in Pike Creek for decades.

Tony worked at Three Little Bakers and in 2005 opened a sandwich shop in Middletown that later became a bistro that offered Italian cuisine.

