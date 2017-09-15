High-tech equipment detects ammunition in shipment at the Port of Wilmington

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Coast Guard personnel seized 368 rounds of ammunition concealed inside a Guatemala-bound container at the Port of Wilmington, Del., Aug. 29 during a joint agency inspection.

The seizure was announced on Wednesday.

Non-intrusive technology detected an anomaly inside one container that was listed on the manifest as household goods. CBP and Coast Guard officers investigated the anomaly and discovered ammunition boxes concealed in aluminum foil. The ammo boxes contained 248 rounds of .22 caliber, 100 rounds of 9 MM and 20 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. CBP seized the ammunition.

“The detection of ammunition concealed inside aluminum foil inside a household goods box in a shipping container illustrates the incredible sensitivity of technology Customs and Border Protection uses to intercept unlawful or dangerous products at our nation’s ports of entry every day,” said Antonio Blackwell, CBP port director, Port of Wilmington.

“As the nation’s border security agency, Customs and Border Protection is charged with enforcing hundreds of laws and regulations at our nation’s international ports of entry,” said Casey Owen Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore, the agency’s operational commander in the Mid-Atlantic region. “CBP plays a critical role in helping to keep our communities safe and it’s a responsibility that we take very seriously.”

It is illegal to export firearms, weapons parts or ammunition without a federal license and permit.