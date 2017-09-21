Gore introduces high-visibility apparel for oil & gas workers

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Newark, has introduced high-visibility orange and high-visibility yellow options to its new line of Gore FR Apparel products.

FR outerwear garments offer an ideal balance of protection, comfort, and durability for oil & gas workers in physically demanding and extreme environmental conditions, a release stated.

Gore FR garments provide a combination of protection against flash-fire, petroleum, oil-based hazards, and hot liquids/steam without sacrificing comfort in a lightweight, low-bulk form.

“Adding high-visibility offerings to Gore FR Apparel portfolio brings an additional element of safety to what is already a best-in-class line of protective outerwear,” said Sean McDearmon, sales leader. “Our products continue to ensure worker safety and comfort by enhancing visibility, increasing range of motion, minimizing bulk, and reducing the effects of moisture build-up across a wide range of environmental conditions.”

Advertisement

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company.

Gore employs approximately 10,000 Associates and generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

