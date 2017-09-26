Goldey-Beacom College event to offer salary negotiation strategies for women students

On Thursday, Goldey-Beacom College (GBC) will host the first of a series of American Association of University Women (AAUW) Start Smart workshops. The workshops are specifically designed for GBC women who are graduating seniors and graduate students about to enter the workforce and begin salary negotiations.

The workshops are designed for GBC women who are graduating seniors and graduate students about to enter the workforce and begin salary negotiations.

Participants will learn the following:

How to identify and articulate their personal value;

How to negotiate salaries for a new job through facilitated discussion and role-play;

How to develop an arsenal of persuasive responses and other strategies to use when negotiating;

How to conduct objective market research to benchmark a target salary and benefits; and

About the wage gap, including its long-term consequences.

The workshops will be presented by GBC faculty: Patricia M. Buhler, SPHR, SHRM-SCP; Nicole Evans, DBA; and Deanna M. Merritt, Ph.D. AAUW Start Smart salary negotiation workshops are designed to empower women with the skills and confidence they need to successfully negotiate their salaries and benefits packages.

GBC Professor Patricia M. Buhler realizes the urgency to teach salary negotiation strategies to women. “GBC is taking a leadership role as the first Institution of Higher Education (IHE) in Delaware to address pay equity through a three-year partnership with AAUW,” she said.

The latest statistics, according to AAUW, show that women working full-time on average still make 80 cents compared to every dollar men make. And women just one year out of college already face an 18 percent pay gap.

“For graduating seniors, this is particularly critical as they step into their first job interview,” said Dr. Evans. Dr. Merritt continued, “Start Smart opens their eyes to challenges they may not be aware of. The focus is on teaching young women how to discover their worth and value by researching the marketplace before a job interview.”

The second AAUW Smart Start workshop will be held in November 2017.

The AAUW empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Their nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and 800 college and university partners.

Founded in 1886, the Goldey-Beacom offers graduate and undergraduate degrees with majors in psychology, economics, criminal justice, English, and all areas of business. With alumni from 26 states and 66 nations, Goldey-Beacom College is located in Pike Creek Valley, a suburb of Wilmington.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

