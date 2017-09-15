Global Delaware adds trade representatives

Global Delaware is expanding its Strategic Export Program to Colombia, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia, and has hired new international trade representatives in each country to help support export efforts by Delaware companies.

The new reps were on hand to present an overview of export opportunities in their respective countries and be available for one-on-one meeetings this week.

Delaware’s trade reps work in-country to perform market research and analysis, develop product strategies for market entry, identify distributors and potential customers, and provide in-country logistical, translational and related support services on behalf of Delaware companies.

Beth Pomper, who plans the state’s strategic export program, extensively researched the world’s markets to find the best prospects for the products and services Delaware companies provide. She selected the five new countries based on these factors and other global trends. For example, while Ireland’s bioscience, pharmaceuticals, financial technology and food processing sectors have matured, there is a new wave of activity there as a result of Brexit. Industries are growing once again, and Delaware companies have the chance to take part.

Advertisement

Global Delaware’s strategic export initiative focuses on expanding the state’s export program, offering tactical and practical services to increase exports and ultimately create jobs. Over the past year, Global Delaware has led business trips to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico, Canada and South Korea, generating over $16 million in projected sales. New missions to Canada and Ireland are planned for the coming months.

In addition, Delaware businesses benefited from $275,000 in financial assistance in the form of STEP grants to expand exports this year.

The STEP grant is a resource for the state’s export efforts and companies looking to launch or grow their export strategy. There are many international business expenses that companies can use the grants for, such as expenses related to trade shows, client visits, travel, translations and market research.

The following reps were announced.

Miguel de Regil, Colombia

de Regil is was Delaware’s trade rep for Mexico for the past 2 years, He will now serve local companies exploring Colombia as well. With more than four decades of international trade experience, de Regil brings extensive knowledge of consumer and industrial markets throughout Latin America.

Declan Barry, Ireland

Barry worked in international business development across Europe for over a decade. He helps pharmaceutical, medtech, fintech and cyber security businesses expand to Ireland.

Sarath Menon, Singapore and Malaysia

Over the last 15 years, Menon has supported thousands of companies in the industrial, commercial and service industries. He can also assist companies interested in exploring opportunities in Vietnam.

Angela Foley, Australia

Foley has supported international trade efforts of businesses in Australia for over 15 years.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

