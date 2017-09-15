Gas prices expected to continue gradual decline

Gas prices fell this week and may continue to drop to the lowest figure for the year, a report from Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.

The national average has now dropped slightly for seven days in a row to $2.64, three cents less than a week ago…but it is still up almost 29 cents from a month ago and 46 cents higher than this same date last year.

Gas prices in Delaware dipped a few cents below the national tally to $2.60.

While gas prices quickly shot up in the days following Hurricane Harvey, price decreases will instead come down gradually. The initial shuttering of refineries created an increase in demand as motorists headed to the gas stations to fill up their tanks.

Advertisement

Post-Harvey Gas Prices

Today (9/15) Week Ago Month Ago Year Ago Delaware $2.60 $2.69 $2.24 $2.08 Pennsylvania $2.88 $2.91 $2.56 $2.32 New Jersey $2.75 $2.79 $2.41 $1.97 National $2.64 $2.67 $2.35 $2.18

The average price of gas in Delaware has fallen now 8 days in a row to today’s average of $2.60, which is 9 cents less than a week ago…but still up 36 cents from a month ago and 52 cents higher than last year on this date.

Downward pressure on gas prices will also be influenced by a switch to winter blends, which are less expensive.

“Thankfully, further disruption to the gas supply from Irma has been minimal so, barring any further disruptions, the price of gas should drop and drop sharply over the next few weeks and months” says Ken Grant, manager of Public and Government Affair for AAA Mid-Atlantic, “While Harvey brought us the highest prices of the year, we will likely see the lowest prices of the year in the months to come.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

