Gas prices continue post-hurricane decline

Prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continued their decline, Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic reported.

The price at the pump fell 11 cents in Delaware during the past week to $2.46, with prices dropping to $2.36 a gallon inmuch of the state. The Rehoboth-Lewes area, often the site of the highest prices, also posted prices in the $2.36 area.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, refineries were shut down and gasoline supplies were drained, with drivers getting a one-two punch at the pump.

Gulf Coast refineries are slowly coming back online and operating at reduced rates, a situation that will continue for a couple of additional weeks.

Typically, the drop in demand at the end of the summer driving season brings a drop in fuel prices in September. The switch over to a winter-blend of gasoline this month also put downward pressure on prices.