Former Sojourners’ Place chief gets 7 years in prison for stealing nearly $190,000 in donation checks

Eric Harris,  former executive director of Sojourners’ Place in Wilmington, will spend seven years in prison for stealing donation checks from the non-profit organization that serves the homeless. 

Starting in fall 2013, Harris began stealing donation checks sent to Sojourners Place totaling $189,947, depositing them into a bank account he had set up in the charity’s name without its authorization.

A Superior Court judge sentenced Harris to a total of 35 years. 

He will serve seven years in prison, followed by six  months of either home confinement or work release, then one  year of probation.

Harris was ordered to have no contact with Sojourners’ Place or its employees, and not to handle any funds for any future employer. Harris must also pay restitution to Sojourners’ Place and its insurance carrier.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge noted  the magnitude of the impact that this economic crime had on the organization and the community.

Deputy Attorneys General Stephen McDonald and Thomas Brown of the DOJ Consumer Protection Unit prosecuted the case. Detective Michael Hayman of the Wilmington Police led the criminal investigation.

