FMC gets final regulatory clearance for deal to buy DuPont Crop Protection businesses

Delaware Business Now
FMC Corporation announced that it has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed acquisition of a portion of DuPont’s Crop Protection business. 

The CCI is the final jurisdiction to grant antitrust clearance needed to satisfy regulatory conditions for closing.

“FMC is pleased to have received CCI’s approval,” said Pierre Brondeau, FMC,CEO, and chairman.  “We are on track to close our transactions with DuPont on November 1, 2017.” 

FMC announced on March 31,  the signing of a definitive agreement for FMC to acquire a portion of DuPont’s Crop Protection business that it must divest to comply with the European Commission ruling related to its merger with The Dow Chemical Co.

 FMC will acquire DuPont’s global chewing pest insecticide portfolio, its global cereal broadleaf herbicides, and substantially all of DuPont’s global crop protection R&D capabilities.  Additionally, DuPont will acquire FMC’s Health and Nutrition segment and receive $1.2 billion in cash.  

The transaction will affect the Newark area with FMC taking over a portion of DuPont’s Stine-Haskell research site and DuPont taking over an FMC manufacturing site near Newark.

FMC  has annual revenue of $3.3 billion. The company is based in Philadelphia.

The closing  of the DuPont asset transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter.

 

Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

