Fish & Richardson named top 20 firm for minority attorneys

Fish & Richardsonhas been named one of the 20 “Best Law Firms for Minority Attorneys” byLaw360 –and one of only five firms in the 300-599 lawyers category – based on a survey of more than 300 U.S. firms.

The law firm has an office in Wilmington.

Law360grouped firms based on U.S. attorney headcount in order to evaluate them with similar-sized peers. Any firm that had below-average minority representation at even a single level of the firm – from associate to equity partner – was excluded, and then the rest were ranked based on their percentage of minority attorneys both at the non-partner and partner level.

“Fish has a longstanding commitment to diversity, and we are honored to be recognized for these ongoing efforts,” saidAhmed J. Davis, national chair ofDiversity Initiativeand principal of the firm. “While many of our diversity programs have been in place for a long time, we continue to focus on new strategies to effectively recruit, develop, and retain a diverse workforce. As this survey shows, there is still much work to be done. We are committed to advancing diversity in our own firm and setting the bar higher for the entire legal profession.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Fish undertook two new diversity initiatives.

It was among the first 30 U.S. law firms to adopt the “Mansfield Rule,” which focuses on increasing the representation of women and attorneys of color in leadership positions.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

