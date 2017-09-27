Effort under way to name Newark school in honor of filmmaker Ken Burns

A Christina School District committee will study a proposal tonight on naming a Newark elementary school in honor of filmmaker Ken Burns.

The proposal that will go before a committee that studies school name changes would rename West Park Place Elementary School to Ken Burns Elementary School.

Burns, who now lives in New Hampshire,  attended the school before his father, a University of Delaware faculty member, took another post.  Burns, 64,  has mentioned the influence of his early years in Newark on his career.

Burns’ latest work on the Vietnam War is currently airing on public television, including WHYY, Wilmington, and Philadelphia. He has been a frequent visitor to the station.

He is also known for his public television documentaries that have offered a comprehensive view of the Civil War, jazz, country, baseball and many others. 

The proposal has gained widespread backing in Newark, with the support of the Newark Morning Rotary Club, petitions signed by residents and an endorsement from the Delaware Heritage Commission.

