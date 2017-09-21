Economic development partnership board members named

Gov. John Carney on Thursday announced appointments to the board of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

The partnership is public-private entity that will lead Delaware’s economic development efforts, and business marketing and recruitment for the state, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

The office led to the dismantling of the cabinet-level Delaware Economic Development Office. Some DEDO functions, including tourism, moved over to a new arm of the Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State Office also handles global trade activities of the state.

Carney will co-chair the partnership’s board alongside Rod Ward, President of CSC.

“Collectively, this group of leaders from across our state will ensure that Delaware is positioned to create good-paying jobs, to attract talent, and to lead in a 21stcentury economy,” stated Carney. “As co-chair, I will remain closely involved in the direction of the partnership, and Delaware’s economic development efforts. And we will focus on promoting innovation, attracting technology-focused jobs to Delaware, connecting entrepreneurs with available resources, and building a talented workforce. Thank you to Rod Ward for agreeing to co-chair this group, and to all of those who have agreed to serve.”

“We are extremely pleased with the governor’s foresight and leadership in establishing a public-private partnership to expand economic development here in Delaware,” stated Ward. “Increasing business community involvement and support was one of the major recommendations of the Delaware Business Roundtable’s Delaware Growth Agenda. The board appointed by the Governor for the Delaware Prosperity Partnership is ready to roll up their sleeves and work to attract new business and entrepreneurs into our state.”

Last month, Carney signedHouse Bill 226, creating the Delaware Prosperity Partnership and a new division within the Department of State to support small business growth. He had earlier issued an executive order for the working group that endorsed the partnership.

The Delaware Prosperity Partnership – which will be run day-to-day by a chief executive officer and a full-time staff – will lead business marketing efforts for the state, with a focus on attracting early-stage and technology-focused businesses, recruitment of large employers, and expansion of international business opportunities for Delaware companies, the release from the Governor’s office stated.

The state will jointly fund the partnership’s operations with private business, which will contribute one-third of the $3 million budget.

Partnership board members are:

Governor Carney (co-chair)

Ward, president, CSC (co-chair)

Desmond Baker, founder, Desmond A. Baker & Associates

Alan Brangman, executive vice President, University of Delaware

Patrick Callahan, founder, CompassRed

Eric Cheek, associate vice president, Delaware State University

Doneene Damon, executive vice president, Richards, Layton, & Finger

Jeanmarie Desmond, co-controller, DowDuPont

Robert Herrera, co-founder, The Mill

Nick Lambrow, president of Delaware Region, M&T Bank

Senator Greg Lavelle, Delaware State Senate

Greg Moore, vice president, Becker Morgan Group

Lori Palmer, venture executive leader, Trellist Marketing Technology

Rob Rider, CEO, O.A. Newton

Rep. Bryon Short, Delaware House of Representatives

Richelle Vible, executive director, Catholic Charities

Sen. Jack Walsh, Delaware State Senate

Rep. Lyndon Yearick, Delaware House of Representatives

