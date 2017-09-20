Early November farewell party planned at Dewey’s Baycenter

A going away event is slated in early November for the Baycenter in Dewey Beach.

The 40-year old-facility is slated to be demolished and eventually redeveloped. A special events facility will focus on everything from weddings, conferences and corporate retreats as part of the Lighthouse Cove Redevelopment Project.

The “End of an Era Party” will take place onFriday, November 3, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., to honor the legacy of the Baycenter and its history of hosting thousands of events, including weddings and state conventions, for nearly 40 years.

Proceeds from the event will benefit theDewey Business Partnership. DBP serves as a collaborated partnership featuring residents, property owners, town government and several local businesses.

Advertisement

The farewell event is open to the public. Tickets may be purchased online throughEventbite.com. The adjacent Hyatt Place Dewey Beach is offering discounted room packages by logging on to www.HyattPlaceDeweyBeach.com and using the group codeG-EERAin the group or corporate code section on the website.

The party will feature entertainment fromThe Amish OutlawsandDJ Manny, a four-hour premium open bar and various food stations. To date, more than 300 tickets have been sold.

The multi-phase Lighthouse Cove redevelopment project features the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach Hotel, luxury residential condominiums; future bayside condominiums (known as The Residences at Lighthouse Cove); a planned conference center with banquet capability and meeting space; two restaurants (Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant and The Lighthouse Restaurant), commercial retail space; and both interior and exterior To follow project development and news. For updates, visitwww.LighthouseCoveDeweyBeach.com .

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

