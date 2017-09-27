DuPont Clean Tech to help tap Egyptian gas field

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

DuPont Clean Technologies signed a contract with Kinetics Technology (KT) for Eni’s giant Zohr deepwater gas field in the Egyptian Exclusive Economic Zone of the Mediterranean Sea.

Under the contract, DuPont will be delivering the technology license, engineering and proprietary equipment for two MECS DynaWave wet gas scrubbing units while KT will provide the related on-shore gas plant units in Port-Saïd (Egypt) with Claus and Tail Gas Treatment Units.

This combination of technologies will allow the new Zohr project to meet environmental requirements on sulfur dioxide emissions.

“This is the second large contract DuPont Clean Technologies has been awarded in Africa in recent months, coming closely on the heels of delivering equipment for another Claus TGTU off-gas scrubber, alkylation unit and spent sulfuric acid plant for the Dangote Oil Refinery Company in Nigeria,” Yves Herssens, global market leader MECS  DynaWave  stated. “We are delighted to help Eni to comply with air emissions regulations using DuPont technology that is highly efficient and fully flexible.”

Over the last 40 years, the MECS DynaWave technology has been successfully installed and used at more than 400 sites around the world in different industries.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBuccini/Pollin breaks ground on Virgin hotel
Next articleFMC gets final regulatory clearance for deal to buy DuPont Crop Protection businesses
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement