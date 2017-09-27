DuPont Clean Tech to help tap Egyptian gas field

DuPont Clean Technologies signed a contract with Kinetics Technology (KT) for Eni’s giant Zohr deepwater gas field in the Egyptian Exclusive Economic Zone of the Mediterranean Sea.

Under the contract, DuPont will be delivering the technology license, engineering and proprietary equipment for two MECS DynaWave wet gas scrubbing units while KT will provide the related on-shore gas plant units in Port-Saïd (Egypt) with Claus and Tail Gas Treatment Units.

This combination of technologies will allow the new Zohr project to meet environmental requirements on sulfur dioxide emissions.

“This is the second large contract DuPont Clean Technologies has been awarded in Africa in recent months, coming closely on the heels of delivering equipment for another Claus TGTU off-gas scrubber, alkylation unit and spent sulfuric acid plant for the Dangote Oil Refinery Company in Nigeria,” Yves Herssens, global market leader MECS DynaWave stated. “We are delighted to help Eni to comply with air emissions regulations using DuPont technology that is highly efficient and fully flexible.”

Over the last 40 years, the MECS DynaWave technology has been successfully installed and used at more than 400 sites around the world in different industries.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

