Dickey’s Barbecue franchise coming to Glasgow

By
Delaware Business Now
-
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit  is preparing to open a location in the Glasgow area.

The restaurant  is off Route 40 in a newly constructed strip center near the Royal Farms station and convenience.

Texas-Dickey’s earlier announced plans for a location in the Middletown area. However, no future location is listed on the company’s website.

Dickey’s is the nation’s largest barbecue chain with 550  franchised locations around the nation. Recent restaurant openings have been taking place in California and the family-owned  company this month announced plans for another dozen restaurants in Texas and Louisiana.

The Glasgow location will face competition in an area that is something of a hotspot for barbecue.

Just down the highway is Smoke’s Smokehouse food trailer,   with long-time barbecue spot, Durham’s operating off Elkton Road in Maryland. Also, a short drive away is the Famous Dave’s chain.

Barbecue has grown in popularity, due in part to interest in regional foods and televised national competitions.Dickey’s had a franchise location in Dover that was later closed.

