Delaware’s DiFebo’s to open third restaurant in Berlin, MD

DiFebro’s Italian Restaurant is expanding to Berlin, MD.

Ocean City Today reported the family-owned restaurant will open at the location of Siculi Italian Kitchen, a pizza and pasta restaurant on Main Street in the town near Ocean City.

DiFebro’s opened in the late 1990s in Bethany Beach and expanded to a location in Rehoboth Beach a few years ago.

The third location marks a continuing trend among restauranteurs to operate multiple locations in Delmarva as a way to balance out the seasonal ups and downs of the market. Both Berlin and Rehoboth have larger year-around populations than Bethany Beach.

Coastal Sussex-based Big Fish Group, SoDel and LaVida Hospitality have all opened multiple restaurants.

The DiFebro’s are a prominent restaurant family in Delaware with a relative operating the well-known Feby’s Fishery near Wilmington.

