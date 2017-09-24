Contractors at Experimental Station evaluated after exposure to materials

Contractors working at the DuPont Experimental Station near Wilmington were evaluated at local hospitals after exposure to a material.

According to DuPont spokesman Dan Turner, at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, contractors conducting work in a lab discovered a rust-colored material that was released from ductwork.

Turner said contractors were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and “according to safety protocols, they evacuated the area.”

The DuPont Emergency Response Team was already on site and was activated. New Castle County first responders were also called to the site, Turner stated.

As a precautionary measure, 18 contract workers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. None of the workers showed any symptoms of chemical exposure and all have been released, Turner stated.

The site is operating under normal conditions and the incident had no impact on the community.

