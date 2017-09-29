Club Phred, Felix Cavaliere bring ‘Good Lovin’ and other hits to Delaware

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0

Dancing CIAPhoto

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 4

(Photos by Bob Hornton of  CIAphoto (Creative Image Assoc. Photography)

Club Phred hosted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Felix Cavaliere at a private party last week in the Hockessin area.

Cavaliere’s music exploded into the 1960s and ‘70s  rock scene with The Young Rascals, later the Rascals,  which rolled off a string of hits, such as Good Lovin’ and  People Got to be Free.

The Rascals broke up in the ’70s,  but Cavaliere went on to a half-century-long career and currently tours with Felix Cavaliere and The Rascals.

On this evening, Cavaliere was joined by Club Phred, a band headed by Fred Dawson. Dawson, an investment advisor, and friends started the band as a once-a-week get-together.

Since their formation more than a decade ago, Club Phred has raised $5 million for nonprofits in the area.

Click here for more information on Club Phred.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSEI hired to handle Delaware Community Foundation investments
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement