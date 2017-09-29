Club Phred, Felix Cavaliere bring ‘Good Lovin’ and other hits to Delaware

(Photos by Bob Hornton of CIAphoto (Creative Image Assoc. Photography)

Club Phred hosted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Felix Cavaliere at a private party last week in the Hockessin area.

Cavaliere’s music exploded into the 1960s and ‘70s rock scene with The Young Rascals, later the Rascals, which rolled off a string of hits, such as Good Lovin’ and People Got to be Free.

The Rascals broke up in the ’70s, but Cavaliere went on to a half-century-long career and currently tours with Felix Cavaliere and The Rascals.

On this evening, Cavaliere was joined by Club Phred, a band headed by Fred Dawson. Dawson, an investment advisor, and friends started the band as a once-a-week get-together.

Since their formation more than a decade ago, Club Phred has raised $5 million for nonprofits in the area.

Click here for more information on Club Phred.

