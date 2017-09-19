Apartments, nonprofits getting trash service in violation of city code

Following an internal review of its approximately 20,000 trash and recycling collection accounts, the City of Wilmington has determined that at least 97 of those accounts are commercial accounts that have been collected for many years contrary to the Wilmington City Code.

As a result, the 97 accounts have been notified that they must seek a private commercial collection service no later than January 1, 2018, when the city will end collections at these facilities.

The accounts that will end next year are a mix of public and private schools, community centers, churches, multi-unit apartment buildings, and daycare facilities. The review found that these accounts were added to the city’s collection rolls in error over the past 20 to 30 years. The city anticipates that more such commercial properties will be identified in the future.

By collecting what are essentially commercial as opposed to residential trash and recycling accounts, the city is acting contrary to its ordinances that limit municipal collections to residences.

Mayor Mike Purzycki said by eliminating the 97 accounts, the city will save approximately $200,000 a year.

“Our intent is not to cause any hardships, but Wilmington’s Charter and Code are very clear in that city government collects trash and recyclables from residential properties only,” said Purzycki “The accounts that will end on January 1 are being advised to seek a reputable and licensed commercial trash hauler to service their facilities.”

Below is a list of the Unauthorized Accountsfor which the City will cease collection as of January 2018:

1212 Corporation 2700 N Washington Street
Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Congregation 4402 Washington Blvd
Brandywine Hills Apts 4310 Miller RD
Lea Blvd Apts 608 Lea Blvd # A 4
Police Athletic League of Wilmington 3707 N Market Street
St. Paul UAME 3114 N Market Street
Union Baptist Church 2616 Carter Street
Wilmington Drama League 10 W Lea Blvd
Wilmington Music School 4101 N Washington Street
31st And Pine Apts 31st & Pine Street
Redwood Apts 3900 N Jefferson
Sojourners Place 2901 Northeast Blvd
Congregation Beth Emeth 300 W Lea Blvd
Sharon Temple SDA Church 2001 Washington Street
Shortlidge Elementary School 100 W 18th Street
Wilmington Senior Center 1901 N Market Street
2509 Baynard Blvd 2509 Baynard Blvd
Arise Church 2200 Baynard Blvd
Baynard House 2400 Baynard Blvd
Brandywine Village Apts 2801 Tatnall Street
Brentwood Apts 2310 Baynard Street
Brandywine Women’s Health Associates 611 W 18th Street
Jefferson Park Apts 2600 Jefferson Street
Jefferson Park Apts #2 2601 Jefferson Street
Lafayette Court Apt 1803 N Market Street
Briarwood Apartments 2307 N Harrison Street
Congregation Beth Shalom 1801 Baynard Blvd
Brandywine Gateway Apt 210 E 16th Street
Cathedral of Fresh Fire 2300 Northeast Blvd
Eastside Charter School 3000 N Claymont Street
Kalmar Nyckel Foundation 1124 E 7th Street
Ministry of Caring 1000 Wilson Street
Ribbons and Bows Daycare 1600 Jessup Street
Sherwood Apts 714 W 39th Street
Urban Promise 2401 Thatcher Street
Villiage of Eastlake 2212 Thatcher Street
Ebenezer Baptist Church 2200 N Claymont Street
Sheila’s Childcare Center 1621 N Heald Street
Read to Learn Academy 1600 Jessup Street
Wilmington Head Start 2401 North East Blvd
Bethel AME Church 604 N Walnut Street
Bethel Villa Apts 506 E 5th Street
Compton Town House Apts 650 N Walnut Street
Compton Townhouses 831 Towne Court
Hampton Park Apts 411 Allens Alley
Neighborhood House 1218 B Street
Peoples Settlement 408 E 8th Street
Rivercommons Apts 200 N Poplar Street
St Michael’s School & Nursery 700 N Walnut Street
Windsor Apts 500 N Walnut Street
Christiana village Apts 225 W 4th Street
St. Patrick’s Senior Center 107 E 14th Street
St. Peter Cathedral School 310 W 6th Street
Broomall Condos 900 N Broom Street
Ministry of Caring 119 N Jackson Street
Hilltop Lutheran Day Care 1018 W 6th Street
LACC 403 N Van Buren
St. Paul’s Catholic Church 1010 W 4th Street
William C. Lewis School 920 N Van Buren Street
YWCA 700 N Madison Street
800 W. 5th Street 800 W 5th Street
708 N Franklin Street LLC PO Box 5015
Meeting House Village Apt 430 West Street
Ministry of Caring Day Care center 217 N Jackson Street
Claymore Senior Center 504 S Clayton Street
Maplewood Apts 501 S Rodney Street
Parkway Academy North 304 S Harrison Street
2600 W. 7th Street PO Box 1150
Clayton Court Apts 504 N DuPont Street
Delaview Apts City Systems RE 711 N Broom Street
Delaware Association of Police 2201 Lancaster Ave
Faith Harvest Church 2205 Lancaster Ave
Fraims Boys Club 669 S. Union Street
West Court Apts 3201 Lancaster Ave
Zion Lutheran Early Day Care Center 2101 Lancaster Ave
Delaware Art Museum 2301 Kentmere Ave
Gilpin Place Apts 1301 Gilpin Ave
Highlands Elementary School 2100 Gilpin Ave
Immanuel Church 2414 Penn. Ave
Luther Towers # 2 1201 N Harrison Street
Luther Towers #1 1201 N Harrison Street
The Square at Trolley 1320 Delaware Ave
Mayfair Apt 1300 N Harrison Street
Rodney Court Apts 1100 Penn. Ave
St. Ann’s Church 2013 Gilpin Ave
The Court Condominiums 1301 Franklin Street
Parq at the Square 1303 Delaware Ave
Park Plaza Condominiums 1100 Lovering Ave Suite 15
Trinity Episcopal Church 1108 N. Adams Street
Trolly Square Apts 1424 Clayton Street
Absolute Return Management LLC 1203 Gilpin Ave #8
1305 Delaware Ave Apts 1312 Delaware Ave
1600 Delaware Ave 1600 Delaware Ave
TrolleyCap LLC 1301 N Van Buren Street
1504 Condominium 1504 N Broom Street
12 Rockford Mews 12 Rockford Mews
Wawaset Place LLC 818 Woodlawn Ave
