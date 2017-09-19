Apartments, nonprofits getting trash service in violation of city code

Following an internal review of its approximately 20,000 trash and recycling collection accounts, the City of Wilmington has determined that at least 97 of those accounts are commercial accounts that have been collected for many years contrary to the Wilmington City Code.
As a result, the 97 accounts have been notified that they must seek a private commercial collection service no later than January 1, 2018, when the city will end collections at these facilities.
The accounts that will end next year are a mix of public and private schools, community centers, churches, multi-unit apartment buildings, and daycare facilities. The review found that these accounts were added to the city’s collection rolls in error over the past 20 to 30 years. The city anticipates that more such commercial properties will be identified in the future.
Advertisement
By collecting what are essentially commercial as opposed to residential trash and recycling accounts, the city is acting contrary to its ordinances that limit municipal collections to residences.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said by eliminating the 97 accounts, the city will save approximately $200,000 a year.
“Our intent is not to cause any hardships, but Wilmington’s Charter and Code are very clear in that city government collects trash and recyclables from residential properties only,” said Purzycki “The accounts that will end on January 1 are being advised to seek a reputable and licensed commercial trash hauler to service their facilities.”
Below is a list of the Unauthorized Accountsfor which the City will cease collection as of January 2018: