Apartments, nonprofits getting trash service in violation of city code

Following an internal review of its approximately 20,000 trash and recycling collection accounts, the City of Wilmington has determined that at least 97 of those accounts are commercial accounts that have been collected for many years contrary to the Wilmington City Code.

As a result, the 97 accounts have been notified that they must seek a private commercial collection service no later than January 1, 2018, when the city will end collections at these facilities.



The accounts that will end next year are a mix of public and private schools, community centers, churches, multi-unit apartment buildings, and daycare facilities. The review found that these accounts were added to the city’s collection rolls in error over the past 20 to 30 years. The city anticipates that more such commercial properties will be identified in the future.



By collecting what are essentially commercial as opposed to residential trash and recycling accounts, the city is acting contrary to its ordinances that limit municipal collections to residences.Mayor Mike Purzycki said by eliminating the 97 accounts, the city will save approximately $200,000 a year.

“Our intent is not to cause any hardships, but Wilmington’s Charter and Code are very clear in that city government collects trash and recyclables from residential properties only,” said Purzycki “The accounts that will end on January 1 are being advised to seek a reputable and licensed commercial trash hauler to service their facilities.”

Below is a list of the Unauthorized Accountsfor which the City will cease collection as of January 2018:

1212 Corporation 2700 N Washington Street Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Congregation 4402 Washington Blvd Brandywine Hills Apts 4310 Miller RD Lea Blvd Apts 608 Lea Blvd # A 4 Police Athletic League of Wilmington 3707 N Market Street St. Paul UAME 3114 N Market Street Union Baptist Church 2616 Carter Street Wilmington Drama League 10 W Lea Blvd Wilmington Music School 4101 N Washington Street 31st And Pine Apts 31st & Pine Street Redwood Apts 3900 N Jefferson Sojourners Place 2901 Northeast Blvd Congregation Beth Emeth 300 W Lea Blvd Sharon Temple SDA Church 2001 Washington Street Shortlidge Elementary School 100 W 18th Street Wilmington Senior Center 1901 N Market Street 2509 Baynard Blvd 2509 Baynard Blvd Arise Church 2200 Baynard Blvd Baynard House 2400 Baynard Blvd Brandywine Village Apts 2801 Tatnall Street Brentwood Apts 2310 Baynard Street Brandywine Women’s Health Associates 611 W 18th Street Jefferson Park Apts 2600 Jefferson Street Jefferson Park Apts #2 2601 Jefferson Street Lafayette Court Apt 1803 N Market Street Briarwood Apartments 2307 N Harrison Street Congregation Beth Shalom 1801 Baynard Blvd Brandywine Gateway Apt 210 E 16th Street Cathedral of Fresh Fire 2300 Northeast Blvd Eastside Charter School 3000 N Claymont Street Kalmar Nyckel Foundation 1124 E 7th Street Ministry of Caring 1000 Wilson Street Ribbons and Bows Daycare 1600 Jessup Street Sherwood Apts 714 W 39th Street Urban Promise 2401 Thatcher Street Villiage of Eastlake 2212 Thatcher Street Ebenezer Baptist Church 2200 N Claymont Street Sheila’s Childcare Center 1621 N Heald Street Read to Learn Academy 1600 Jessup Street Wilmington Head Start 2401 North East Blvd Bethel AME Church 604 N Walnut Street Bethel Villa Apts 506 E 5th Street Compton Town House Apts 650 N Walnut Street Compton Townhouses 831 Towne Court Hampton Park Apts 411 Allens Alley Neighborhood House 1218 B Street Peoples Settlement 408 E 8th Street Rivercommons Apts 200 N Poplar Street St Michael’s School & Nursery 700 N Walnut Street Windsor Apts 500 N Walnut Street Christiana village Apts 225 W 4th Street St. Patrick’s Senior Center 107 E 14th Street St. Peter Cathedral School 310 W 6th Street Broomall Condos 900 N Broom Street Ministry of Caring 119 N Jackson Street Hilltop Lutheran Day Care 1018 W 6th Street LACC 403 N Van Buren St. Paul’s Catholic Church 1010 W 4th Street William C. Lewis School 920 N Van Buren Street YWCA 700 N Madison Street 800 W. 5th Street 800 W 5th Street 708 N Franklin Street LLC PO Box 5015 Meeting House Village Apt 430 West Street Ministry of Caring Day Care center 217 N Jackson Street Claymore Senior Center 504 S Clayton Street Maplewood Apts 501 S Rodney Street Parkway Academy North 304 S Harrison Street 2600 W. 7th Street PO Box 1150 Clayton Court Apts 504 N DuPont Street Delaview Apts City Systems RE 711 N Broom Street Delaware Association of Police 2201 Lancaster Ave Faith Harvest Church 2205 Lancaster Ave Fraims Boys Club 669 S. Union Street West Court Apts 3201 Lancaster Ave Zion Lutheran Early Day Care Center 2101 Lancaster Ave Delaware Art Museum 2301 Kentmere Ave Gilpin Place Apts 1301 Gilpin Ave Highlands Elementary School 2100 Gilpin Ave Immanuel Church 2414 Penn. Ave Luther Towers # 2 1201 N Harrison Street Luther Towers #1 1201 N Harrison Street The Square at Trolley 1320 Delaware Ave Mayfair Apt 1300 N Harrison Street Rodney Court Apts 1100 Penn. Ave St. Ann’s Church 2013 Gilpin Ave The Court Condominiums 1301 Franklin Street Parq at the Square 1303 Delaware Ave Park Plaza Condominiums 1100 Lovering Ave Suite 15 Trinity Episcopal Church 1108 N. Adams Street Trolly Square Apts 1424 Clayton Street Absolute Return Management LLC 1203 Gilpin Ave #8 1305 Delaware Ave Apts 1312 Delaware Ave 1600 Delaware Ave 1600 Delaware Ave TrolleyCap LLC 1301 N Van Buren Street 1504 Condominium 1504 N Broom Street 12 Rockford Mews 12 Rockford Mews Wawaset Place LLC 818 Woodlawn Ave

