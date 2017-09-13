Christiana Care Gene Editing Institute strikes deal with Wilmington company

The Gene Editing Instituteof theHelen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at Christiana Care Health Systemhas agreed to provide genetically modified cell lines toAnalytical Biological Services, Inc.(ABS) of Wilmington.

Under a three-year agreement, the Gene Editing Institute will act as sole provider of gene editing services and genetically modified cell lines to ABS for replication, marketing and distribution to leading pharmaceutical and biomedical research companies worldwide.

“This agreement with ABS will speed the progress in the discovery of effective cancer therapies and accelerate the path to prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of many forms of cancer,” saidNicholas J. Petrelli, M.D., the Bank of America endowed medical director of the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute at Christiana Care Health System.

“This partnership greatly enhances our capability to provide the highest quality genetically engineered cells for drug discovery,” said ABS CEO Charles Saller, Ph.D. “Our partners at the Gene Editing Institute are advancing molecular medicine, and their expertise adds a new dimension to our efforts to speed up drug discovery.”

“One goal of The Gene Editing Institute is to develop community partnerships that can advance translational cancer research,” saidEric Kmiec, Ph.D., founder and director of the Gene Editing Institute. “The Gene Editing Institute is driving innovation in gene engineering, and ABS has the know-how to grow and expand the cells in sufficient quantities, as well as to market them to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients for drug screening and research.”

The Gene Editing Institute is a leader in the design of thetools that scientists need to manipulate and alter human genetic material easier and more efficiently than ever before.Scientists at the Gene Editing Institute have designed and customized an expanding tool-kit for gene editing, including the CRISPR-Cas9 system, to permanently disrupt or knock out genes, add or knock in DNA fragments and create point mutations in genomic DNA.

Genetically modified cells can help advance cancer research. By inactivating a single gene, scientists can test if it affects tumor formation or somehow alters the response to cancer therapies. Similarly, inserting a gene into a cell can produce a gene product that is a target for potential new drugs.

“Gene editing and the CRISPR technology is having a major impact on anticancer drug development because it allows us to validate the target of the candidate drug,” said Kmiec. “Pharmaceutical companies want to use gene editing tools to identify new targets for anti-cancer drugs and to validate the targets they already have identified.”

The Delaware BioScience Associationhelped connect the Gene Editing Institute with ABS. “The collaborative agreement between the Gene Editing Institute and ABS exemplifies the power of building a strong biotech community, flourishing further innovation, and keeping businesses engaged and thriving in the state of Delaware,” said Helen Stimson, CEO of The Delaware BioScience Association. “The Delaware BioScience Association is committed to fostering meaningful relationships, such as this one, among its members, and establishing strategic partnerships that bolster the state’s innovation economy,” she said.

