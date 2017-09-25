Chesapeake subsidiary buys Florida propane assets

Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation announced today that its propane subsidiary, Flo-Gas Corporation, has purchased the propane operating assets of Chipola Propane Gas Company in Marianna, FL.

“We are very excited to grow our propane presence in Northwest Florida as we continue to expand the scope of our services in this community,” said Kevin Webber, vice president of FPU. “We look forward to continuing to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy services in the region.”

Chipola Propane Gas, a family-owned and operated business founded in 1961, has been providing propane service to approximately 800 residential and commercial accounts in Jackson, Calhoun, Gadsden, Liberty, Bay and Washington counties.

Founded in 1924, FPU has a long-standing history of natural gas, propane and electric service in Florida and currently serves more than 16,000 propane customers throughout the state. The acquisition of Chipola Propane Gas will broaden the availability of FPU propane services to residents and businesses within the state of Florida.

Chesapeake Utilities is based in Dover.

