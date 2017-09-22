Chemours, Honeywell seek rehearing on EPA refrigerant rule

By
Delaware Business Now
-
0
Chemours Corpus Christi plant.

ChemoursandHoneywellfiled a petition for rehearing of theD.C. Circuit Court of Appealsdecision concerning theU.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s(EPA) Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) program.

The SNAP program calls for more ozone-friendly refrigerants for vehicles, businesses and homes, a key product line for Chemours.

Wilmington-based CChemours stated in a release that the legal basis of the SNAP 20 rule was well-founded, and the court’s ruling exceeded its jurisdiction, effectively invalidating a decades-oldEPAregulation.

Chemours argued that the decision failed to take into account theEPA’soriginal directive to ensure that safer alternatives are used to replace ozone-depleting substances.

Advertisement

The court unanimously agreed with theEPA’sdetermination that these and other alternatives developed by U.S. companies have a lower overall risk to human health and the environment.

The SNAP program has a long history of encouraging the development of innovative solutions that provide critical societal value in refrigeration, air conditioning, insulation, and other segments, the Chemours release stated.

Chemours noted that American companies have invested more than $1 billion to develop, commercialize, and build U.S. manufacturing facilities to produce and use novel alternatives such as hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) technology—a technology that is being adopted worldwide.

The world will continue to focus on safer and more energy efficient solutions, andChemoursremains committed to continuing to support these market and societal needs, the Chemours release concluded.

Despite the uncertainties over SNAP, Chemours’ shares been trading in near record territory and finished trading 0on Friday at about $51.70 a share. In 2016, share prices slid below $4 a share on concerns about debt and environmental liabilities. The company was spun off from DuPont in 2015.

Facebook Comments
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBarclays donates $125,000 to support Food Bank’s culinary program
Next articleFacebook CEO not heading to court in Del. after shelving controversial stock plan
Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement