(Video) Carney, Purzycki announce $20 million transit center

Government officials were on hand late last week to highlight infrastructure investments in the city of Wilmington that include a new transit/parking center

Twenty projects underway or in planning stages by the Delaware Department of Transportation and the City of Wilmington will lead to an investment of a quarter of a billion dollars over the next six years.

The investments include $165 million for the upcoming two-year or more reconstruction of the I-95 Wilmington corridor.

Gov. John Carney and Mayor Michael Purzycki also announced the awarding of a contract for the construction and operation of the nearly $20 million Public Private Initiative for the Wilmington Transit Center to Transit Center, LLC.

The center will serve as a hub for buses and provide parking near the Biden

Transit Center is a venture involving Wilmington-based EDiS and Colonial Parking, according to the News Journal.

The new transportation hub for the city will be constructed adjacent to the Biden Train Station on Walnut Street.

“Alongside Purzycki, we’re working hard to invest in infrastructure in our city, which will help create jobs, improve travel, and spur economic development,” said Carney. “Wilmington has been my home for three decades and we have to work together to reenergize our business district and strengthen our neighborhoods. These infrastructure improvements are an important part of this effort.”

Among the projects highlighted were more than $12 million in pedestrian and transit improvements throughout downtown, reconfiguring Union Street, the removal of the Walnut Street Sweep, improved pedestrian and transit facilities on Fourth Street, and continued streetscape improvements in Southbridge.

The projects are in addition to the previously announced construction of the Christina River Bridge on the Wilmington Riverfront will provide a much-needed southern entrance and exit to the Wilmington Riverfront that will encourage further development on the Southbridge side of the river.

“The Governor and DelDOT Secretary Cohan have been steadfast in their commitment to improving vehicular travel, public transit and pedestrian safety in Wilmington by supporting projects that make travel more convenient for our citizens, workers and visitors,” saidPurzycki. “We have a collective understanding that the economic benefits of infrastructure investment are significant, and as Wilmington’s neighborhoods and businesses become stronger, our City will contribute more to Delaware’s vibrancy and prosperity.”

“We are making major infrastructure improvements throughout the state, spending more than $780 million this year alone. These improvements in our state’s largest city will positively impact all who live and work in Wilmington,” saidSecretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

