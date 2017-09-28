Business reading list

Hurricane Maria ocean conditions lead to reported production cut at Delaware City refinery with area Delta Airlines-owned refinery running out of crude. (Reuters) 

Lawyer who took on DuPont over chemical found in water in area around West Virginia site wins “alternative Nobel Prize.” (Charleston Globe and Mail)

Riders, fearing the worst, evacuate SEPTA train after hearing ‘pop,’ adding delays in  regional rail system that serves Wilmington, Newark. (PlanPhilly) 

GOP tax plans would  hit residents of Delaware and other high income tax states by axing deduction.  (CNBC)

Nike begins to cut out the middleman in getting shoes to desired customers. (Bloomberg)

 

