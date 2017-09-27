Business people, Sept. 27, 2017

(We welcome your people news items. Email us at drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com)

Chemours CEO to chair National Safety Council

The Chemours Company announced that its President and CEO, Mark Vergnano, has been elected to chair the board of the National Safety Council (NSC).

He has been a member of the NSC board for the past seven years. Vergnano also sits on the boards of the American Chemistry Council and Johnson Controls International.

Vergnano holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Connecticut and master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Engineering dean named to board of Chemical Heritage Foundation

Babatunde Ogunnaike, William L. Friend Chair and dean of the University of Delaware College of Engineering, has been named to the board of the Chemical Heritage Foundation. His term extends until June 30, 2020.

The foundation, based in Philadelphia, preserves scientific history and examines how science has shaped modern life.

Ogunnaike has been dean of the College of Engineering since 2011 and a member of the UD faculty since 2002. Before joining UD, he worked in research and development for DuPont for 14 years. He has also taught classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Lagos and African University of Science and Technology. Ogunnaike earned his doctoral degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1981.

Easterseals names Graves to board

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently named Rotary District Governor, Richard Graves, of Centerville, MD; to its Board of Directors.

Graves is District Governor for Rotary District 7630, which includes the area’s served by Easterseals. He has been a part of his Rotary club for 14 years after a neighbor invited him to a meeting. After serving in the Air Force, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He has practiced as a C.P.A. for over 25 years and has since opened his own practice in Centreville, MD in 2003.

Arthur Hall Insurance

Arthur Hall Insurance announced that the designation of CISR Elite has been conferred upon Melissa D. Phillips, of Arthur Hall Insurance in West Chester, PA. She has successfully completed all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive examinations.

Phillips has 15 years of experience in personal and commercial insurance. She is currently a Commercial Lines Account Representative based in the West Chester, PA office.

Hall has another office in Hockessin.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

