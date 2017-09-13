Business people: Aug. 12, 2017

Rotary Club of Wilmingtonnames leaders

The Rotary Club of Wilmingtonannounced new club leadership for their 2017-2018 year. In July Samantha Diedrick Harris was inducted as the 104thpresident of the Rotary Club of Wilmington.

She has been an active member of the club for sixteen years, serving in many capacities including board membership and multiple committee chairs. Since 2002, she has been the owner and president ofSecretariat Wedding and Event Planning. She is a graduate ofLeadership Delawareand has served in leadership roles for the Forum for Executive Women, the Young Friends of Brandywine Conservancy, the American Red Cross of the Delmarva Peninsula, the Delaware Community Foundation Next Generation, and is a Founder for the Fund for Women.

In addition to the president, the club also inducted David Fleming as President Elect, Dr. Carrie Gray as Secretary, Allison Levine as Assistant Secretary, Will Minster as Treasurer, and Nicole Topkis Pickles as Assistant Treasurer.

The club also welcomes new board members Sarah Brown, Keith Kepplinger, and Greg Moore to serve two-year terms.

Eckert Seamans adds O’Neill

Eckert Seamans welcomed Brian O’Neill as a new member of its Wilmington office and Litigation Division. O’Neill focuses his practice in the areas of corporate and commercial litigation – representing corporate entities and stockholders, members, and partners in complex litigation matters.

In addition to appearing in federal district courts and state courts, O’Neill has also represented creditors in Bankruptcy Court and property owners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey in real property tax assessment appeal litigation.

O’Neill is a contributor to the Delaware Corporate and Commercial Litigation Blog, founded by Francis G.X. Pileggi, member-in-charge of the firm’s Wilmington office. In addition, he often speaks before professional organizations about the financial aspects of corporate and commercial litigation.

O’Neill earned his LL.M. in securities and financial regulation from Georgetown University Law Center, where he was awarded the Thomas Bradbury Chetwood, S.J. Prize for the most distinguished academic performance. He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law, and his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Fish and Richardson principal makes 40 Under 40

Fish and Richardson announced that principalMartina Tyreus Hufnalhas been named a 2017 “40 Under 40” honoree byDelaware Business Times.

Hufnalfocuses her practice on intellectual property (IP) litigation and covers a wide range of technologies including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and software.

Hufnal is also head of Fish’sNext Gen Initiative, an innovative program that ensures associates receive proper training to develop and sharpen courtroom skills, and combines real-world experience with support from senior lawyers to provide career-building “stand up” courtroom opportunities to junior lawyers. In addition,Hufnal is an appointed member of the ChIPsNext Gen Committee.

Hufnal currently serves on the District Court Advisory Committee for the District Court of Delaware and volunteers as a guardian ad litem to represent children in foster care in Delaware state court.

Previously, she was active in the Federal Bar Association, and has served as co-chair of the executive boards of the IP section and the civil panel section. As part of her work on the civil panel section, she coordinated the Federal Civil Panel, a group that provides legal assistance to indigent parties in certain civil litigations. She also has served on the Combined Campaign for Justice executive board.

Hufnal received her J.D. from the Washington University School of Law in 2005 where she was the executive notes editor, Washington University Law Quarterly, and her B.S.C.E. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware in 2002.

Arthur Hall Insurance staffer earns license

Arthur Hall Insurance announced thatLore L. Bakerhas earned her Pennsylvania Property and Casualty license. PA licensees must complete license 24 hours of pre-licensing education including three credit hours in Ethics. This dedication to continuing education is vital to staying current with insurance trends and coverage issues.

Baker joined Arthur Hall Insurance in May of 2017 and brings with her 30 years of progressive insurance claim experience. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from West Chester University as well as a Legal Assistant Certificate. She is a member of the International Association of Insurance Professionals where she currently serves as a member of the board of Insurance Professionals of the Main Line.

