Buccini/Pollin breaks ground on Virgin hotel

Wilmington and Washington D.C.-based developer Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG) and its construction affiliate BPGS Construction broke ground on Virgin Hotels Nashville.

The hotel project had been announced earlier this year.

David Pollin, Chris Buccini and Robert Buccini, Co-Presidents of The Buccini/Pollin Group formed a joint venture with Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin enterprise to develop and own the Virgin Hotels Nashville, the fourth Virgin Hotel in the United States.

The lifestyle hotel will feature 240 rooms including Grand Chamber Suites, multiple dining and drinking outlets, a rooftop bar and pool, and a speakeasy configured for intimate musical performances.

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, BPG co-founder Dave Pollin, Nashville Mayor Megan Berry, and Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal hit the stage for remarks, followed by a party at the historic RCA Studio A.

Dave Pollin announced at the groundbreaking that The Buccini/Pollin Group is making a $25,000 donation to Richard Branson’s Virgin Unite Foundation to support their efforts to assist hard-hit Caribbean communities devastated by hurricane Irma. All donations to Virgin Unite receives go directly to the initiatives they create or support.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks Virgin Hotels’ fourth property under construction, with sites in New York City, Dallas and New Orleans. Virgin Hotels Nashville will open its doors in 2019.

BPG also has hotels under construction in New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Bethesda, MD. This is BPG’s second investment in Nashville.

