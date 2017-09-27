Buccini/Pollin breaks ground on Virgin hotel

Rob Buccinim, Allie Hope, Chris Buccini, Raul Leal, Richard Branson, Megan Barry, Dave Pollin, and Darren Anzelone attend Virgin Hotels Nashville Groundbreaking Ceremony on September 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Virgin Hotels)

Wilmington and Washington D.C.-based developer   Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG) and its construction affiliate BPGS Construction broke ground on  Virgin Hotels Nashville.  

The hotel project had been announced earlier this year.

David Pollin, Chris Buccini and Robert Buccini, Co-Presidents of The Buccini/Pollin Group formed a joint venture with Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin enterprise to develop and own the Virgin Hotels Nashville,  the fourth Virgin Hotel in the United States.

The lifestyle hotel will feature 240 rooms including Grand Chamber Suites, multiple dining and drinking outlets, a rooftop bar and pool, and a speakeasy configured for intimate musical performances.

  Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, BPG co-founder Dave Pollin, Nashville Mayor Megan Berry, and Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal hit the stage for remarks, followed by a party at the historic RCA Studio A.

Dave Pollin announced at the groundbreaking that The Buccini/Pollin Group is making a $25,000 donation to Richard Branson’s Virgin Unite Foundation to support their efforts to assist hard-hit Caribbean communities devastated by hurricane Irma.  All donations to  Virgin Unite receives go directly to the initiatives they create or support. 

The groundbreaking ceremony marks Virgin Hotels’ fourth property under construction, with sites in  New York City,  Dallas and New Orleans. Virgin Hotels Nashville will open its doors in 2019. 

BPG also has hotels under construction in  New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Bethesda, MD.  This is BPG’s second investment in   Nashville. 

Delaware Business Now
Delaware Business Now is a four-year-old, five-day-a-week newsletter and website operated by Bird Street Media LLC. Publisher and Chief Content Officer is Doug Rainey, a 30-year veteran of business journalism in the state of Delaware.  Business Now focuses on breaking business news in Delaware and immediate adjacent areas with apropriate background and perspective. Also offered exclusively in our FREE newsletter is commentary on state and regional issues. Have a complaint, question or even a compliment? Send an email to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. For advertising information, click on the About tab at the top of the home page Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call us at 302.753.0691.

