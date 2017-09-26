Biden to keynote State Chamber annual meeting

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 181st Annual Dinner on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Joseph R. Biden. Jr., 47th Vice President of the United States, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Joseph R. Biden, Jr., represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before becoming the 47th Vice President of the United States.

As Vice President, Joe Biden worked on issues facing the nation and represented the U.S. abroad, traveling over 1.2 million miles to more than 50 countries.

He graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School, and served on the New Castle County Council. At age 29, he became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.

During his time in the Senate, Biden served as Chairman or Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee for 17 years, and was recognized for his work on criminal justice issues, including the landmark 1994 Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act.

As Chairman or Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years, Biden played a role in shaping U.S. foreign policy.

Since leaving the White House in January, Vice President Biden continues his legacy of expanding opportunity for all, both in the United States and abroad, with the creation of the Biden Foundation, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.

He and Dr. Jill Biden have also committed to stay in the fight against cancer by launching the Biden Cancer Initiative.

The Annual Dinner is the largest of the State Chamber’s annual events, drawing over 900 business leaders, dignitaries, and elected officials. The evening’s program also will include the presentation of the Josiah Marvel Cup Award in honor of the memory of Josiah Marvel, who reorganized and was the first president of the modern-day State Chamber.

For more information contact Cheryl Corn at (302) 576-6572 or ccorn@dscc.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google

