Biden Institute to hold event on changing world of work

The Biden Institute at the University of Delaware will hold an event focusing on the changing world of work.

According to a release, “automation and other transformations in our economy are spurring fears regarding widespread job loss and further hollowing-out of the middle class. But, we can also seize the opportunities presented by these changes in order to build a stronger economy and a more successful workforce.”

On Sept. 19th, former Vice President Joe Bidenwill host and guide a panel of business and government leaders in a discussion on the future of quality jobs. The discussion will be held at Mitchell Hall on the UD Newark campus.

Guest speakers include:

  • Byron Auguste,presidentandco-founder, Opportunity@Work, former National Economic Council Advisor
  • Elaine Chao, U.S.Secretary of Transportation, former U.S. Secretary of Labor
  • Mary Kay Henry,President, Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
  • Penny Pritzker,Chairman of PSP Capital Partners, LLC and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce
  • Jim Murren,Chairman and CEO, MGM Resorts International
  • Suzanne Clark,Senior Executive Vice President, US Chamber of Commerce

There is no charge for the event, but reservations are required. Click here for a link to the reservations site.

