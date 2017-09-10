Delmarva Power sends crews to Florida

Crews from Delmarva Power and other Exelon electric utilities are heading to Florida to assist in what are expected to be widespread power outages from Hurricane Irma.

Delmarva sent 120 employees and contractors to Florida.

Exelon has mobilized more than 1,000 utility contractors, including line workers, tree crews and safety personnel traveling to Florida and Georgia. Another 75 customer contact center employees will be available to respond to overflow emergency calls from the region.

Meanwhile, the Exelon utilities, Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco continue to monitor the storm’s path to ensure sufficient support is on-hand locally.

The company will also help assess what additional assistance residents in Hurricane Irma’s path may need after the storm hits. Exelon and its employees donated more than $350,000 to the Red Cross and other nonprofits in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of homes and businesses.

Employee volunteers are currently on the ground in Houston assisting with rebuilding efforts.

