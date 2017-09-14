14th Taste of Newark coming Sunday

The 14th annual Taste of Newark is slated for Sunday. Advertisement The food and wine festival will take place from noon – 3 p.m. on Old College Lawn at the University of Delaware. Guests will enjoy a wide variety of offerings from 50 restaurants, wineries, breweries and distributors.

“The City of Newark is a dining destination every day of the year,” said Mayor Polly Sierer. “This event highlights that on a larger scale, and allows attendees to experience the diverse and unique options all at once.”

The event will feature new breweries and distributors this year, including Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Liquid Alchemy Beverages, Harvest Ridge Winery and Rebel Seed Cider and Twin Lakes Brewing Company.

Ronnie Burkle of SoDel Concepts will be leading a cooking demonstration on three different dishes. His demonstration will also feature wine pairings from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Along with the Newark Arts Alliance, Taste of Newark also supports students in the Department of Hospitality Business Management in the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics and the Downtown Newark Partnership.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at TasteofNewark2017.eventbrite.com . Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance the day of the event for $60 per person.

