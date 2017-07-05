UD announces tuition increase for 2017-2018

The University of Delaware announced that undergrad tuition and fees at the University of Delaware for the 2017-18 academic year will increase by $330 for Delawareans to $13,160 and by $900 for nonresidents to $33,150.

This year saw no increase in mandatory fees, which include the Student Health Service Fee, the Student Center Fee and the Student Comprehensive Fee. Room and board increases for the coming year are 2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Total cost for undergraduates living on campus (including tuition, mandatory fees, room, and board) will be $25,492 for Delawareans, up 2.39 percent, and $45,482 for nonresidents (up 2.63 percent). Campus housing and dining options vary.

Graduate tuition rates by program vary and can foundhere. The base graduate tuition and fees for 2017-18 will increase by 2.9 percent: tuition (up $50 to $1,770) per credit hour; and sustaining fees each semesterfor master’s students (up $19 to $677) and doctoral students (up $29 to $1,022).

In the 2016-17 academic year, UD students received more than $95 million in grants and scholarships administered by the university,an increase of more than 50 percent increase over five years ago. The university funded with these scholarships and grants more than 3,400 students from the state of Delaware.

“Academic excellence and access are top prioritiesfor us as a university,” Provost Domenico Grasso said. “We are committed to controlling costs and assisting our students with the financial and scholarship support they need to complete the degrees that will lead them to successful careers in Delaware and beyond.”

In making the case for the higher tuition and fees, UD pointed to efforts it is making to help students and parents deal with the cost of education.

UD also pointed to its Commitment to Delawareansprogram, which meets the full demonstrated financial need and caps student loans at 25 percent of the cost of a four-year degree.

Earlier this year,Kiplinger’s Personal Financemagazine once againincluded UD in its list of 100 best values in public colleges. The Princeton Review featured the University in its bookColleges That Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for your Tuition Buck.And,Moneymagazine ranked UD54thon its best colleges list, based on a combination of educational quality, affordability, andalumni success. Bachelor’s degree graduates of UD’s Class of 2016 reported a median starting salary of $50,000, an amount that was above the national median.

For more details on approved undergraduate tuition rates, room and board and student fees, visitwww.udel.edu/rates. Undergraduate students will be notified in the coming week when their official billing and financial aid for the 2017-18 academic year is made available. Graduate students will be notified of their updated information by the end of July and can view updated rates by programhere. For additional information, visitwww.udel.edu/sfs.