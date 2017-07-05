TransPerfect group praises senators for moving bill out of committee

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware praised a move that got a bill out of committee.

The legislation would require a three-year waiting period if courts force the sale of a company incorporated in Delaware.

The bill was proposed in response to a court-ordered sales process for TransPerfect after the two owners of the company remained deadlocked.

Chris Coffey, thecampaign manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, the group supporting TransPerfect employees, released the following statement:

SB53, the TransPerfect bill, was voted out of committee 3-2 clearing its way to be voted on by the full legislature. As we have for the last 12 months, we will continue to build support and offer ways for Delaware voters to communicate with their lawmakers about the importance of the state’s business-friendly reputation.

Coffey continued, “We are committed to passing this bill, district by district and on the airwaves. 70% of Delawareans do not want this company forced into a sale.We will work throughout the summer and fall to ensure Delaware residents are aware of the negative impacts caused by the TransPerfect case and the significance of SB53 to minimize its consequences.We thank Senator Colin Bonini and his colleagues who supported our effort and look forward to working towards passage in January.