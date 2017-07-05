Viewpoint: Time to end surprise tax increases

It was a sign of the times when the Delaware General Assembly slipped into the dysfunctional mode we see in Washington, D.C.

Early Saturday morning, the process of coming up with a budget ground to a halt.

But unlike their counterparts in New Jersey and Maine, legislators did approve atemporary bill that addedanother 72 hours to come up with a deal to reduce a $350 million to $400 million budget shortfall.

The impasse was a long time coming. Democrats have been tacking left and Republicans have moved to the right. Swing legislators are hard to find.

The logjam wasbrokenon Sunday night.

It turned out that legislators played tag and the real estate industry turned out to be “it” with an increase in the transfer tax.

The residential real estate industry, which normally has a lot of friends in Dover,was blindsided and angered by the move that would make the state’s transfer taxamong the highest in the country.

When combined with some modest spending cuts and increased tobacco and alcoholic beverage taxes, the transfer tax kept an income tax hike at bay.

But unless I am missing something,Delaware is likely to face a similar situation next year.

Expect the numerous options to raise taxes that were outlined in the past legislative session to emerge.

But do us all a favor.The next time around, allow some time for honest debate.

