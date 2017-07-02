Tentative state budget deal reached, Associated Press reports

The Associated Press andother media outletsreported that a tentative statebudget deal has been reached.

Details were not immediately available, although the AP reported that higher taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and home sales were part of the agreement on the $4 billion budget.

The budget was being debated at press time.

Media outlets also reported that a majority of grant-in-aid funding was restored. The Joint Finance Committee had previously slashed the funding which goes to fire companies and other nonprofits.

For the first time in nearly four decades, the General Assembly adjourned Saturday morning without reaching a budget deal.

Republicans have been insisting on changes in the state’s prevailing wage law which setshigher-than-market pay for state construction projects. GOP legislators also claim that room for further cuts exists.

Democrats said the change would not affect the bottom line for the fiscal 2018 budget.

State budgets require a three-fifths vote for approval. Democrats have only a one-vote margin in the State Senate.

Republicans had taken a more conciliatorytone in social media posts on Saturday and Sunday.

Democrats have continued to emphasize tax increases for a “sustainable” budget that would not leave the state in the same situation a year from now.

Legislators and Gov. John Carney have been struggling with a budget gap of upwards of $400 million.

The governors of New Jersey and Maine shut down state parks and other non-emergency services when a deal wasn’t reached. New Jersey Gov. and University of Delaware graduate Chris Christie and his family were spotted lounging on a beach at a state park that was closed to the public.

Delaware legislators voted for a 72-hour window to avoid a shutdown.