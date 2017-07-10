South Asian Bar Association announces board

The South Asian Bar Association of Delaware, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last month, has announced its new Board of Directors:

President: Faiz Ahmad, Partner, Skadden

Vice President: Shanti Katona, Partner, Polsinelli

Secretary: Roopa Sabesan, Delaware Department of Justice

Treasurer: Santosh Coutinho, Fish & Richardson

SABA National Rep.: Bindu Palapura, Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

VP Attorney Outreach: Sanjay Bhatnagar, New Castle County Law Department

VP Judicial and Law Student Outreach: Nitika Fiorella, Fish & Richardson

VP Community Outreach: Monil Amin, Delaware Department of Justice

VP Programming: Anne Gwal, Exelon

VP Communications: Emilie Ninan, Partner, Ballard Spahr LLP

“I’m extremely proud of what SABA-DE has accomplished in its first ten years and am excited about the organization’s future,” said incoming president Faiz Ahmad. “SABA-DE will continue to actively support its members, the Delaware legal community and the larger community with mentoring programs, sponsorship of diversity pipeline projects, programs on substantive topics of interest and joint events with our fellow bar organizations.”

Over the last decade, SABA-DE has hosted many high-profile speakers including U.S. Court of Appeals Judge, Sri Srinivasan; Fmr. Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal; Fmr. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara; SCOTUS practitioners, Kannon Shanmugam, Pratik Shah and Tejinder Singh who have collectively argued more than 35 cases in the U.S. Supreme Court; and authors Saira Rao and Deepa Iyer.

In addition to its “An Evening With…” Speaker Series, SABA-DE has been recognized for its timely programming tackling current events such as the market meltdown and human trafficking. SABA-DE, which was recognized as “Chapter of the Year” in 2012 by its parent organization, the South Asian Bar Association of North America, is also the home chapter of two presidents of the national organization.

For more information on SABA-DE, visit www.sabade.org.