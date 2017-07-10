Shawe TransPerfect legal brief scholarship competition names finalists

The Philip Shawe Scholarship Competition announced the names of the finalists who will be defending their winning briefs in an oral presentation to the panel of judges on July 20th in Brooklyn.

Steven Hermosa of Gainesville, FL, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law; Allison Tilden and McKaye Neumeister of Yale Law School, and Catherine Dowie from Quincy, MA with Suffolk University School of Law, are the top three finalists.

Chanya Sainvilus of Hofstra Law School; Adam Ellis of UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law; Maraiya Hakeem of Fordham Law School; Michael Kustra and Allyssa Wall of the University of North Dakota; Reshma Kamath of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law; Emily Davis of The University of Pittsburgh School of Law; and Chamya Reed, also of The University of Pittsburgh School of Law, prepared the seven briefs that made it to the top ten.

Carmen Ciparick, Melvin Schweitzer, Professor Alan Dershowitz and Joseph Hansen will be presiding over the oral defense. Ciparick will be the presiding judge. Each student will be given 20 minutes to present and take questions from the panel.

The presentations would involve possible arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to overturn the Delaware Chancery Court decision to force the sale of TransPerfect.

Shawe will be hand out more than $100,000 in scholarship money to the three finalists and the remainder of the ten final entrants/teams.

Dershowitz will be the keynote speaker and presenter at the awards ceremony.

Shawe has been engaged in a legal battle in Delaware over control of TransPerfect, a company he co-founded with Elizabeth Elting. Shawe hired Alan Dershowitz for his legal team that is working to stop the process of selling the company.

Chancellor Andre Bouchard appointed a mediator and former vice chancellor in an attempt to resolve the impasse.