M&T Foundation makes $50,000 pledge to Bayhealth campaign

The M&T Bank Charitable Foundation recently made a $50,000 four-year pledge to the Bayhealth Foundation toward the Campaign for Bayhealth – Phase III, a capital fundraising campaign that primarily supports the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in southern Delaware.

Built on a 169-acre greenfield site, the health campus will feature a 440,000 square foot hospital and outpatient center, including expanded emergency services, cardiovascular services, additional operating rooms, and all private patient rooms.

Nemours Children’s Health System will provide specialized care for children in a separate building on the health campus, reducing the need for residents of Sussex County to drive 90 miles or more for comprehensive pediatric care.

“The Bayhealth campus will greatly enhance the quality of life in southern Delaware by providing high-quality healthcare to our communities,” said Nick Lambrow, president of M&T Bank’s Delaware region. “M&T is committed to strengthening the communities we serve, and we are proud to support Bayhealth, which is a great partner that shares our commitment.”

The M&T Charitable Foundation works in partnership with nonprofit organizations like Bayhealth that focus on improving the quality of life for the community. Each year, M&T contributes more than $1.8 million to more than 200 not-for-profits in Delaware. M&T employees volunteer with 220 not-for-profit organizations in Delaware, totaling more than 25,000 hours each year in the state.

Now a year after groundbreaking, construction on Bayhealth’s Sussex Campus is well underway. The structural steel portion of the more than $300 million project is nearly complete and the exterior of the building is beginning to take shape. The Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus remains on schedule to accept patients in early 2019.

“We’re grateful for this strong expression of support from our friends at M&T. Their core values closely align with those of Bayhealth and their commitment to the nonprofit sector in Delaware is laudable,” said CEO of Bayhealth Terry Murphy.

Visit ImagineDE.com for more information about the new health campus in southern Delaware.