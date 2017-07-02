Milestones reached for Lighthouse Cove development in Dewey Beach

Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Inc. and Lighthouse Cove Development Company (LCDC) reached milestones for the multiphase, mixed-use redevelopment project at Lighthouse Cove in Dewey Beach.

Over the most recent construction season, 27 luxury condominium units and an expanded parking garage were added.

The new condominiums feature oneto four- bedroom unit mixes on the second, third and fourth floors starting at $459,900.

The Residences at Lighthouse Cove features open space floor plans, private balconies, and terraces, resort-style amenities, on-site dining, fitness center, outdoor and indoor pool, access to bayside watersports and views from ocean to bay.

Two new phase condos recently closed with an additional seven units under agreement for sale. The previous phases of condominiums, which encompasses 26 Oceanside and bayside units, have all sold out.

The Residences at Lighthouse Cove condominium community recently opened the roof-top infinity pool, which offers a third-story view of the Rehoboth Bay. The roof-top pool features an infinity edge with a 16-inch tiled seating ledge and is surrounded by a newly constructed pool plaza with lounge furniture.

To learn more, visit:http://www.TheResidencesDE.com

“The expanded and improved Residences at Lighthouse Cove are attracting a wide range of people to this already bustling community and providing them a breathtaking condominium with luxurious amenities, surrounded by quality retail and great restaurants that will make them proud to have their second home here,” says Cheryl DiFonzo, Realtor, Harvey, Hanna & Associates, Director of Owner Services – The Residences at Lighthouse Cove.

Future redevelopment designs and plans will be announced for the final phase of construction in the fall.