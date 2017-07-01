Gas prices drop and provide some relief to holiday travelers

Gas prices fell despite added consumption seen during the busy travel period around July 4.

The price at the pump in Delaware was down a nickel from a week ago.

The national gas price average has dropped for 35 consecutive days and is three cents below last year’s July 4th average of $2.27.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES



6/30/2017 Week Ago Year Ago National $2.24 $2.28 $2.29 Pennsylvania $2.44 $2.47 $2.43 Philadelphia (5-county) $2.46 $2.49 $2.40 South Jersey $2.17 $2.21 $2.03 Wilkes-Barre $2.42 $2.45 $2.38 Delaware $2.15 $2.20 $2.16 Crude Oil $44.93per barrel

(Thurs.6/29/17 close) $42.74per barrel

(Thurs.6/22/17 close) $53.31 per barrel

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

At the close of trading Thursday, crude oil increased $2.19 on the week to settle at $44.93. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) looking at five-year crude oil storage trends show roughly 82 million more barrels are in storage now than five years ago. The rising tide of crude oil has contributed to prices dropping at the pump for

Refineries have also been running at high production levels with few reports of outages or other problems.

“Road trips will rule the Independence Day holiday weekend, as travelers hit the road in record numbers,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for Wilmington-based AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Motorists will enjoy Christmas in July at the gas pump, as prices dip below Christmas 2016 levels in many areas to hit seasonal lows not seen for the Fourth of July in 12 years. Prices will likely decrease in the short term but as more drivers take to the road this summer, increased demand could push gas prices higher.”

More Americans will travel for the Independence Day holiday weekend than ever before. Of the projected 44.2 million people traveling, 37.5 million (85 percent of all travelers) will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.9 percent over last year.