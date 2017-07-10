Fewer Wilmington train stops as ‘summer from hell’ gets under way in NYC

Wilmington Amtrak passengers have fewer options beginning today as work begins on Penn Station in New York City.

The passenger rail service will keep its upscale Acela Express service, while cutting back on regional trains. Wilmington ranks in the top 20 in passenger traffic.

“Amtrak is accelerating its work to improve conditions and reliability of the tracks at Penn Station during the summer,” said Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman. “While we regret that this work requires some reduction in train service and disruption to passengers over the summer months, we believe it will ultimately be worth the investment in terms of increased reliability of passenger rail travel. In addition, while Amtrak’s own service at Penn Station will face the largest impact of the three railroads in terms of proportional reductions in train service during the work period, we will use all the tools we can, such as lengthening trains, to continue to provide capacity for our intercity travelers going to or from New York.”

The following cuts have been made to Amtrak’s weekday schedule, in effect from July 10 – Sept. 1:

Advertisement

Northeast RegionalService: Three round trip trains (six total trains) between New York City and Washington, D.C. canceled. These trains typically stop in Wilmington. Service between New York City and Boston will operate at currently scheduled levels.

Long-Distance Service: TheCrescent, which runs between New York City, Atlanta and New Orleans with a stop in Wilmington, will originate and terminate in Washington, D.C. daily during work period. Connections will be provided on other Northeast Corridor trains.

The Infrastructure Renewal work accelerates several years of already planned improvement of track, switch and other infrastructure at Penn Station to improve track conditions.

The potential delays for commuters have already been dubbed the “Summer from Hell.”

The major work will require Amtrak and its partners to operate on a modified schedule from July 10 – Sept. 1.

Additional work will last through approximately June 2018, with most of it taking place on weekends, resulting in minimal impacts to service.

The work is designed to address the reliability issues caused by the significant growth in train volumes at New York Penn Station coupled with its aging infrastructure.

There has been an almost 3 million passenger increase in just over 10 years. More than 10.4 million intercity passengers annually; more than 450,000 intercity and commuter rail passenger trips daily; and more than 1,300 train movements per weekday travel through Penn Station.