DuPont upgrades Tyvek fluid product for commercial buildings

DuPont Protection Solutions announced Tyvek Fluid Applied WB+ System.

DuPont has taken traditional DuPont Tyvek Fluid Applied products and developed a DuPont Tyvek Fluid Applied WB+ System, combining an improved air and water barrier and the ability to “breathe” and not trap vapors.

“This innovation is exciting for our customers who need longer open times in the field as well as a product that is much easier to spray on the wall,” stated Tim Wilson, DuPont North America commercial marketing manager. “Our system approach allows installers to have a fluid applied membrane, a fluid applied flashing and joint compound, along with sealants that are all compatible and install seamlessly together in the field.”

Applied by typical spraying equipment, the product is installed in one-coat and provides up to two and a half times as much coverage per gallon as competing products depending on the wall, a release stated.

Additionally, the combination of STPE Technology and high solids content allows DuPont Tyvek Fluid Applied WB+ System to move with the building, reducing cracks.

The Fluid Applied system can be installed in temperatures as low as 25 degrees, and since it is moisture cured, can even be installed when precipitation is in the forecast.

The system helps prevent air and water leakage at the vertical walls of the building envelope, allowing for more sustainable structures through enhanced energy efficiency and can provide protection from mold and mildew.

DuPont Tyvek Building Envelope Solutions invented the building wrap category almost 40 years ago. The fiber was developed nearly 50 years ago at the Experimental Station. The material is commonplace at construction sites and is now offered by the Lowes home improvement chain.

DuPont Protection Solutions’ products include Kevlar protective material that is also making its way into aircraft. Nomex helps protect firefighters, industrial workers, while Tyvek alsooffers protective garments for industrial and medical workers. It is also used to deliver sterile medical devices. DuPont Corian,a popular counter material, resists the growth of bacteria to help protect hospital patients against infection.