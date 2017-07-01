DSU president strengthens ties with Chinese universities

Delaware State University President Harry L. Williams returned again to China to participate in a Commencement Ceremony for the latest graduates of the DSU-Ningbo University of Technology (NBUT) joint accounting program, as well as to establish two new partnerships with other institutions in thatcountry.

Eighty-one graduates of the DSU-NBUT program made up the Class of 2017. While some of the students remained at NBUT and took accounting courses from visiting DSU faculty members from the College of Business, others traveled to the U.S. and completed classes at DSU’s main campus in Dover. All of the graduates received diplomas from both NBUT andDSU.

The DSU president also shared some keys to success with the graduates, such as the importance of treating people with respect and having an unending love for theirfamilies.

“Take your degree that you have earned and use it to your benefit with passion and commitment,” Williams said. “And get up every single day focused on what you said you are going to achieve in life. I guarantee you, if you have that passion and drive, you will besuccessful.”

During the June 17-25 trip, DSU finalized new partnership agreements with China’s Changchun Normal University and Miyagi University of Education.

The agreements facilitate study abroad opportunities for DSU, CNU and MUE students. The agreement with MUE also makes possible professional training and development opportunities, the exchange of teaching material, and collaborations in a number of academic areas – including, but not limited to, sciences, applied mathematics, biomedical science, agriculture, business, health andnursing.